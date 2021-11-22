Pak vs Ban: Nawaz to the rescue as Green Shirts avoid late drama to win 3rd T20I, clinch series 3-0

Pakistan avoided late drama as they defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the third and final T20I on Monday to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Chasing a paltry 125, the Green Shirts were cruising at 117-2, with just seven needed off the final over. However, a dot ball and two back-to-back wickets later, the match hung in balance. Iftikhar Ahmed's six calmed the nerves and kept Pakistan on top but then he got caught the very next ball and it came down to Pakistan needing two runs off the final ball.

The left-handed allrounder hit a four off the final ball to deny the home side a consolation win and keep his own side perfect.

Earlier, Bangladesh, after winning the toss, set a 125-run target.

Mohammad Naim top scored with 47 runs, followed by Shamim Hossain (22) and Afif Hossain (20) as no other batsman could make a significant contribution to put a competitive total on the board.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr took two wickets for 15, while debutant Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf took a wicket each in their three and four overs, respectively.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat.

Pakistan, who reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup earlier this month, lead the series 2-0 after cruising to victory by four wickets and eight wickets respectively.

The Green Shirts brought in Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dahani in four changes from Saturday's second match.

Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi were the players to make way.

Hosts Bangladesh made three changes with Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam and Nasum Ahmed coming in for Saif Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)