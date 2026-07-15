Terrorists attack police station in KP's Bannu, triggering heavy gun battle

BANNU: Terrorists on Wednesday attacked a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, triggering a heavy exchange of fire with security personnel, police said.

Bannu District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Muhammad Furqan Bilal confirmed the incident and said the situation was being assessed, adding that details regarding casualties would be shared later.

According to preliminary reports, the attackers attempted to ram a vehicle loaded with explosives into Miryan Police Station, triggering a powerful blast.

Police sources said that after the blast, a heavy exchange of fire continued for a considerable time between the terrorists and police personnel, while security was further tightened in the area.

Additional police contingents reached the site, while members of the Police Peace Committee also arrived at the scene, the sources added.

Reports said the sound of the explosion was heard from a considerable distance. The blast also damaged the police station building and nearby residential areas.

Initial reports suggested there could be casualties and property damage, as the injured were being shifted to hospitals for treatment.

However, official confirmation of the casualties and extent of the damage was still awaited.

In April, a suicide car bomb attack at the Domel Police Station in Bannu killed at least five civilians, while 13 others were injured, including one policeman.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.