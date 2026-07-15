E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Terrorists attack police station in KP's Bannu, triggering heavy gun battle

Muhammad Waseem Khan Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BANNU: Terrorists on Wednesday attacked a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, triggering a heavy exchange of fire with security personnel, police said.

Bannu District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Muhammad Furqan Bilal confirmed the incident and said the situation was being assessed, adding that details regarding casualties would be shared later.

According to preliminary reports, the attackers attempted to ram a vehicle loaded with explosives into Miryan Police Station, triggering a powerful blast.

Police sources said that after the blast, a heavy exchange of fire continued for a considerable time between the terrorists and police personnel, while security was further tightened in the area.

Additional police contingents reached the site, while members of the Police Peace Committee also arrived at the scene, the sources added.

Reports said the sound of the explosion was heard from a considerable distance. The blast also damaged the police station building and nearby residential areas.

Initial reports suggested there could be casualties and property damage, as the injured were being shifted to hospitals for treatment.

However, official confirmation of the casualties and extent of the damage was still awaited.

In April, a suicide car bomb attack at the Domel Police Station in Bannu killed at least five civilians, while 13 others were injured, including one policeman.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe