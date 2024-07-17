E-Paper | July 17, 2024

Pakistan demands ‘immediate, robust and effective action’ from Afghan govt against Bannu attack culprits

Abdullah Momand Published July 17, 2024 Updated July 17, 2024 05:10pm

Pakistan has demanded “immediate, robust and effective action” by the interim Afghan government against the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment that martyred eight military personnel, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

A day ago, the military’s media wing said an attempt by 10 terrorists to enter Bannu Cantonment in the early hours of Monday was “effectively thwarted” by security forces personnel, “which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into perimeter wall of the cantonment.”

The statement had attributed the “heinous act of terrorism” to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, “which operates from Afghanistan and has used Afghan soil to orchestrate acts of terrorism inside Pakistan in the past as well.”

It added that Pakistan had consistently raised its concerns with the interim Afghan Government, asking it to deny the persistent use of Afghan soil by the terrorists and take effective action against such elements.

Today, a press release issued from the FO said the deputy head of mission of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and delivered a “strong demarche”.

Laying the blame for the attack on the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, the FO said: “The interim Afghan government was urged to fully investigate and take immediate, robust and effective action against the perpetrators of the Bannu attack and to prevent the recurrence of such attacks against Pakistan using the territory of Afghanistan.

“Pakistan reiterated its serious concerns over the presence of terror outfits inside Afghanistan that continue to threaten Pakistan’s security. Such incidents also go against the spirit of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.”

The FO said the Bannu attack was “yet another reminder of the serious threat” posed by terrorism to regional peace and security.

It said Pakistan reiterated the call for “decisive action” against terrorism and remained steadfast in its commitment to combat the menace and to uphold its security against all threats.

Relations between the two neighbouring countries have lately become strained, largely because of the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group but also due to frequent border skirmishes. Last month, the Afghan defence ministry’s spokesman angrily reacted to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks when he said that Islamabad could hit TTP hideouts in Afghanistan.

Leaders of the Afghanistan interim government held a meeting with Pakistani officials in Doha earlier this month in what was seen as an effort to ease tension following the announcement of a fresh operation against the TTP.

Zabihullah Mujahid, leader of the Taliban delegation at the Doha conference, had described his meeting with Pakistani diplomats as “good” and expressed the hope for developing “positive relations” with Pakistan.

