Iran’s cohesion key for ‘national resistance’ during US strikes: Ghalibaf

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has told the Iranian people it is crucial to maintain unity during American attacks on the country, Al Jazeera reports.

“Insisting on sacred unity is not just a moral or social recommendation, it is rather a necessary condition for victory in the field of struggle against the enemy,” Ghalibaf has said in a social media post.

“We should consider obedience to this religious and national command of the supreme leader of the revolution as an important part of our historical role in this national resistance and in the administration of the country.”