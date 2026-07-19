Leaders of Qatar and Iraq stress importance of dialogue to ensure Hormuz navigation freedom

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has met Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Doha, Al Jazeera reports.

The two leaders during the meeting discussed bilateral relations as well as regional developments, including the latest escalation between the US and Iran, according to an official statement.

Sheikh Tamim and al-Zaidi have stressed the importance of all parties involved in the war in adhering to “dialogue and diplomacy, and implementing what has been agreed upon within the framework of the memorandum of understanding… including ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and promoting regional stability”.