Israel to receive more US refuelling planes as Iran attacks intensify, Israeli officials say

Israel is preparing to receive more US refuelling aircraft, an Israeli military official says, as attacks launched by the United States and Iran have escalated over the past week, Reuters reports.

The Israeli official says the US had “decided to adjust its force posture in the region” and “to reinforce the existing fleet of aerial refuelling aircraft stationed in Israel with additional refuelling aircraft.”

Another senior Israeli official says dozens of US refuelling planes were expected to arrive in Israel.

Citing three US and Israeli officials, Axios has reported that the Trump administration notified Israel that it was sending dozens more refuelling planes to the country ahead of a potential expansion of military operations against Iran.