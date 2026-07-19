Public screening of FIFA WC final to be held at Islamabad's D-Chowk

The Islamabad administration has arranged a public screening of the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at D-Chowk.

“Gather your family and friends and join us at D-Chowk to watch the FIFA World Cup Final live on the largest public screen in the country,” Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz Memon said on X.

The match is set to begin at 12am, with spectators expected to gather a short while earlier at D-Chowk.

“Enjoy an unforgettable night of football, a vibrant atmosphere, and food stalls with fellow fans,” the DC wrote.