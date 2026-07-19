Arab League chief warns of escalating regional violence, economic decline

Nabil Fahmy, the secretary-general of the Arab League, has warned that escalating tensions between the US and Iran risk plunging the region into further violence, destruction and economic decline, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, Fahmy has condemned Iranian attacks on Arab countries and said these states should not bear the cost of the conflict.

He has also called on the US and Iran to de-escalate, uphold the memorandum of understanding, respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and return to negotiations.