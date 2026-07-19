Iran says 30 MQ-9 drones shot down since US-Israel war started

IRGC says it shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone of the US over the province of Ahvaz, Al Jazeera reports.

This is the fourth American MQ-9 drone shot down by Iran in the last eight days, according to the authorities. These are expensive and sophisticated drones used for both surveillance and attack.

Iranians say they have downed more than 150 US drones since the beginning of the war with about 30 of them being MQ-9s.

The average estimated cost of MQ-9s is $34m in 2024. If 30 were really shot down in four months, that is a cost of more than $1bn for the US military.