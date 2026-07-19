Kuwait PM visits wounded citizens during ongoing Iran strikes

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has visited the injured at Al-Adan Hospital as Iranian attacks on the Gulf state continue, Al Jazeera reports.

Sheikh Ahmad “checked on their health” and assessed the level of medical care being provided, a statement says. He was accompanied by Health Minister Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi.

The prime minister has affirmed the government’s commitment to monitoring the condition of the wounded. His visit comes as Kuwait has been heavily targeted by Iranian missiles and drones for days.