Iran says vessels involved in ‘accident’ in Hormuz as it blocks the strait

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy says two ships attempting to leave the Strait of Hormuz via what it described an “unsafe route” were involved in “accidents” and stopped, while two others refused to continue along the route, Al Jazeera reports.

It has not specified what the accidents involved.

The IRGC claims the vessels disabled their navigation systems and ignored warnings.

Ships carrying oil, gas, or fertilizer must obtain permission and use its designated passage, it adds, warning vessels entering other routes risk “accidents”.