E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Kuwait, Bahrain respond to Iran attacks

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Kuwait and Bahrain’s militaries say they are responding to Iranian aerial attacks, and air raid sirens sounded in the two Gulf countries as Tehran presses its retaliatory strikes across the region, AFP reports.

“Kuwaiti air defences are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks, following the sinful Iranian aggression,” the army has said in a statement, as an AFP journalist reports warning sirens sounding in Kuwait City.

In the island kingdom of Bahrain, host of the US Fifth Fleet, the miltiary says its air defences “confronted, intercepted, and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks”.

An AFP journalist has said blasts could be heard in the north of Bahrain after another AFP reporter has said a warning siren rang out across the capital Manama.

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