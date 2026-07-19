E-Paper | July 19, 2026

READ: Underdogs, upsets, politics — The story of a World Cup that comes down to Argentina vs Spain

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There is a version of this tournament that exists only in press releases: 104 games, three countries, a halftime show with more headline acts than most music festivals manage in a weekend, a Peace Prize nobody quite understands, hydration breaks timed to the minute.

FIFA built something enormous this summer, then spent five weeks discovering that a football tournament, however large you make it, still insists on being decided by 22 people and a ball.

Tonight, at the MetLife Stadium, Madonna, Shakira and BTS will perform to a crowd that mostly just wants them to hurry up so Argentina and Spain can get on with it. That, in miniature, has been the story of the last month: spectacle straining against substance and mostly, gloriously, losing.

Read more here.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is revealed during the kickoff event in Times Square in New York City, US on May 18, 2023. — Reuters/ File
The FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is revealed during the kickoff event in Times Square in New York City, US on May 18, 2023. — Reuters/ File
FIFA WC Final

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