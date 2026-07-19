Waiting for a change

THE elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have concluded and the people of the region generally appear to be happy with the outcome. However, change can only occur if a responsible government comes into power, puts people first, and implements effective policies for them.

Lack of reliable electricity, safe drinking water, adequate healthcare facilities and improved road connectivity remains a significant issue in GB. Addressing these challenges would help build the foundations for social and economic development.

Meanwhile, there is a need to increase youth empowerment as a policy agenda. Lots of young people in GB have the talent and potential, but they are denied education and job opportunities. Investment in technical education, local industries and sustainable tourism can provide jobs, and alleviate the feelings of marginalisation in remote areas.

The new administration has an opportunity to build public confidence by focusing on development, transparency and accountability rather than politics. The success of the new government should not be judged by speeches made on the campaign trail, but by objective changes people can see in their everyday lives. The people have done their part by taking part in the democratic process. It is time for the elected ones to do their duty sincerely.

Wajeeh Ullah

Gujranwala

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026