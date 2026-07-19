E-Paper | July 19, 2026

STAGNANT WATER

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STAGNANT WATER: Whenever it rains, the streets of Defence View Phase 2 in Karachi get filled with rainwater mixed with sewage that takes days to drain out or evaporate. The sewerage lines are old and often overflow, causing a bad smell. The problem gets worse every year. Pools of stagnant water on the roads and empty plots become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which puts people’s health at risk. The authorities concerned should take immediate action ahead of the monsoon to repair and upgrade the area’s sewerage system. The residents pay their taxes regularly and they deserve better.

Fatima Saeed
Karachi

WEEDS IN THE NAME OF GRASS: Recently, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) undertook the remodelling and extension of a loop at the Faizabad crossing. While the Horticulture Wing provided some very eye-catching plants and bushes, it completely overlooked the grass that was planted by the contractor. Within days of the completion of the project, the actual colour of the grass clearly showed up. Sadly, the contractor appears to have minted millions by providing neither English nor Korean grass so very popular in Islamabad, but a land full of weeds. This is certainly not grass. The CDA Environment Wing appears to be sleeping while the relevant contractor must be looking forward to another windfall loot coming his way.

Abdul Qadir Haye
Islamabad

WHITE COLLAR WORKERS: The salaried class in Pakistan faces many problems, such as high inflation and sky-rocketing prices of fuel, electricity, gas and other basic necessities of life. The recent federal budget appears to have thrown white collar workers under the bus as new taxation policies are heavily against them. Due to the rise in inflation and taxation policies, families have moderate income are suffering badly. After spending a lot of money on degrees, young people are struggling to get a job. The government should introduce policies that provide relief to the middle class.

Gulsher Hashmi
Lahore

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

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