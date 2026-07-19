Top Iranian commander warns US of ‘devastating response’ to aggression

Major General Ali Abdullahi, the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has warned the US that “any aggression or barbarism will be met with a decisive and devastating response” from the country’s armed forces, according to Al Jazeera.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, Abdullahi described the US as “the great Satan” and “the criminal, treacherous, and deceitful enemy”.

He pledged to strengthen unity between the armed forces, the Iranian public and officials and pledged to “impose heavier costs” on the US than in the previous wars.

“The enemy, following successive defeats in the military conflict, has taken comfort in creating division and discord between the people and their leaders,” Abdullahi said.

“Our dear country’s defensive power is a solid foundation for the peace and security of the proud and courageous nation from south to north and from east to west of the glorious and vast Iranian land,” he added.