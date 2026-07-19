Raza ousts Asif from invitational snooker

KARACHI: The inaugural Ali Asghar Valika All Pakistan Invitational Snooker Cha­mpionship witnessed a major upset­ as former world champion Mohammad Asif crashed out in the prequarter-finals, while the quarter-finals set up two intriguing semi-final clashes here at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Snooker Hall on Saturday.

Asif, the tournament’s top draw, was stunned 4-1 by Mubashir Raza of Punjab in the last-16 round. Raza, who had qualified with a mixed record, produced a composed performance to eliminate the National Champion and 128-break maker from the opening day.

Raza continued his rich vein of form in the quarter-finals, dispatching Mohammad Sajjad 4-0 to book his semi-final spot.

He will now face Mohammad Shahbaz, who overcame Asjad Iqbal in the quarter-finals after earlier defeating Sharjeel Meh­mood 4-1 in the pre-quarters.

The other half of the draw produced equally compelling results.

Rana Irfan survived a tense 4-3 battle against Rizwan Hashmi before cruising past Umair Ansari 4-1 in the quarter-finals. Irfan, who made a 111 break in his quarter-final opener, will face Ali Abbasi in the semi-finals.

Ali, the man who stunned Asian U-21 champion Ahsan Ramzan in the group stage, continued his giant-killing run. He edged Waseem Abbas 4-3 in the pre-quarters before brushing aside Hamza Akbar 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the last-16 fixtures, Asjad beat Ali Hamza 4-1, Umair downed Mohammad Yousuf 4-0 and Sajjad overcame Abdul Sattar 4-0.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026