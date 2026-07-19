E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Raza ousts Asif from invitational snooker

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: The inaugural Ali Asghar Valika All Pakistan Invitational Snooker Cha­mpionship witnessed a major upset­ as former world champion Mohammad Asif crashed out in the prequarter-finals, while the quarter-finals set up two intriguing semi-final clashes here at the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Snooker Hall on Saturday.

Asif, the tournament’s top draw, was stunned 4-1 by Mubashir Raza of Punjab in the last-16 round. Raza, who had qualified with a mixed record, produced a composed performance to eliminate the National Champion and 128-break maker from the opening day.

Raza continued his rich vein of form in the quarter-finals, dispatching Mohammad Sajjad 4-0 to book his semi-final spot.

He will now face Mohammad Shahbaz, who overcame Asjad Iqbal in the quarter-finals after earlier defeating Sharjeel Meh­mood 4-1 in the pre-quarters.

The other half of the draw produced equally compelling results.

Rana Irfan survived a tense 4-3 battle against Rizwan Hashmi before cruising past Umair Ansari 4-1 in the quarter-finals. Irfan, who made a 111 break in his quarter-final opener, will face Ali Abbasi in the semi-finals.

Ali, the man who stunned Asian U-21 champion Ahsan Ramzan in the group stage, continued his giant-killing run. He edged Waseem Abbas 4-3 in the pre-quarters before brushing aside Hamza Akbar 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the last-16 fixtures, Asjad beat Ali Hamza 4-1, Umair downed Mohammad Yousuf 4-0 and Sajjad overcame Abdul Sattar 4-0.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe