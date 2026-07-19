E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene slams ‘senseless war’ on Iran

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Former US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticised Trump’s war on Iran, accusing the Trump administration of using the deaths of two American service members in Jordan to justify further escalation, Al Jazeera reports.

She was responding to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who described the soldiers as “heroes” whose “sacrifice only stiffens our resolve”.

In a post on X, Greene said the soldiers had not willingly sacrificed themselves but had been killed in a war being waged “on behalf of a foreign country, Israel”.

“You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war,” she wrote on X.

Iran Israel War

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