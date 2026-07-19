GB Assembly seeks special climate fund from Centre

• Resolution calls for compensation, water royalty, plan for protection of glaciers

• Opp leader calls for probe into use of climate funds, alleges corruption

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan lawmakers have asked the federal government to establish a “special green fund” to protect its fast-melting glaciers and preserve its fragile ecosystem from the impacts of global warming, while also calling for a probe into funds allocated for climate change.

In a resolution unanimously approved by the house, the lawmakers said the mountainous region faced a serious threat due to climate change, which also posed risks to future generations.

The house demanded the federal government provide compensation, water rights, and water royalty through development packages, saying the move would be in accordance with the principles of justice and fairness.

“Therefore, we urge the federal government to establish a green fund for preserving its natural environment and water resources, promoting clean water projects, supporting waste management, and implementing effective environmental protection measures,” the resolution said.

The resolution also asked the climate, water, and planning ministries to develop a comprehensive plan for the protection of glaciers. It may be noted that GB recently set up a Glaciers Protection Authority.

Taking part in the debate, Deputy Speaker Malik Kifayatur Rehman said climate change had impacted GB badly. He claimed carbon emissions from neighbouring countries, such as India and China, were one of the reasons for the rapid melting of GB glaciers. He said GB provided a major share of fresh water for agriculture but got nothing in return, stressing the need for legislation to protect water rights.

PML-N lawmaker Ibrahim Sanai told the house that environmental pollution in India and China contributed to climate change, demanding compensation for damages borne by GB.

PPP member Zulfiqar Ali Murad said tourism, unplanned construction, and an increase in traffic were also causing the rapid melting of glaciers, exposing downstream areas to frequent floods. He said a recent glacier outburst flood swept away the Hisper road in Nagar, leaving the residents without an access road for over a month.

“Local people were stranded; patients and pregnant women were unable to move; the area was also facing a potential food crisis,” he said.

Opposition leader Hafeezur Rehman called for investigations into the alleged misuse of climate change impact funds. He said one per cent of the budget in the name of climate funds was set aside in every annual development project, but there was no clarity on the use of this money. He alleged billions of rupees were wasted. The opposition leader alleged the emergency works during floods were a source of corruption in GB.

The lawmakers demanded rehabilitation of the affected families and the building of protection embankments along rivers to control erosion. MWM lawmaker Kazim Mesum said increasing water levels in the rivers and streams were the primary cause of erosion.

GB Chief Minister Amjad Hussain admitted that the regional government did not have enough money for rehabilitation works or to house the flood victims, adding that a damage assessment report would be submitted to the federal government. He said the GB Disaster Management Authority and the district administration officials were working to deal with emergencies.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026