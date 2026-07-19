Early cotton arrivals hit record 527,900 bales

LAHORE: Pakistan’s cotton arrivals increased by a record 77.3 per cent by July 15 compared to the same period last year, marking the strongest early-season recovery in years.

However, experts warned that adverse weather, rising input costs, and the deepening crisis in the textile industry could still threaten the final crop output.

According to the first production report for cotton season 2026-27 released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) on Saturday, total seed cotton arrivals at ginning factories reached 527,900 bales by July 15, up by 230,149 bales from 297,751 bales recorded during the corresponding period last year.

Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq said Punjab contributed 201,497 bales, an increase of 38.9pc over last year, while Sindh recorded a remarkable 326,403 bales, registering a 113.8pc rise. Balochistan also posted a 90pc increase, with arrivals rising from 5,100 to 9,700 bales.

Sindh output doubles, Punjab’s jumps 38.9pc

The report showed that textile mills had already purchased 445,779 bales by July 15, compared with around 250,000 bales during the same period last year, while 466,925 bales had been pressed. However, unsold stocks at ginning factories rose to 82,121 bales from 47,771 bales a year earlier, suggesting that purchases by the textile industry have not fully matched the sharp increase in arrivals.

Speaking to Dawn, Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Transfer of Technology Department at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, described the latest figures as encouraging but warned that the crop had entered a critical stage. He said early crop development had been better than last year, but growth across southern Punjab had slowed considerably following recent weather fluctuations. The combination of soaring DAP fertiliser prices, intense heat and increased fruit shedding had created fresh uncertainty over yield prospects despite healthy boll numbers.

He said Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Layyah emerged as Punjab’s leading cotton-producing districts, while Sanghar remained the largest producing district with 280,000 bales.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026