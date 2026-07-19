E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Children among 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

AFP Published Updated
Palestinians watch as an Israeli firefighting plane extinguishes a blaze in a village near Jerusalem after an arson attack by Jewish settlers. Multiple fires broke out in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of one settlement and injuring two firefighters.—AFP
Palestinians watch as an Israeli firefighting plane extinguishes a blaze in a village near Jerusalem after an arson attack by Jewish settlers. Multiple fires broke out in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of one settlement and injuring two firefighters.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence and hospitals said Israeli attacks on Saturday killed 10 people across the territory, among them three children and their parents.

A ceasefire remains in place between Israel and Hamas, but it has not halted the violence in Gaza, and efforts to secure a lasting agreement to end the war have stalled.

A family of five — three children and their parents — were killed when an Israeli strike hit a residential apartment in northwest Gaza City, according to the territory’s civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas.

“The family’s only surviving member is one child, who was not inside the house at the time of the strike,” Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, said. Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital confirmed it had received the five bodies.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said a strike had been carried out in Gaza City on Saturday “targeting a Hamas terrorist”. She said the military was still assessing the results.

Gaza resident Mousa Al-Aimawi said the strike came without warning. “Suddenly there was a missile hitting the building. No one knew, no one, no warning, nothing,” he said. “They hit it without caring that there are civilians, children, women, girls.” Mohammed Kali, who lives in the same building, said he saw several people lying on the ground.

“There were bodies scattered on the ground — women and children dead, and elderly people too,” he said.

Footage from the scene showed large sections of the building’s facade torn away, as rescue teams helped the wounded.

Onlookers picked through shattered concrete blocks and twisted metal, searching for any belongings that could be salvaged. Three more people were killed when an Israeli air strike hit a group of civilians in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, the agency reported.

Al-Shifa hospital confirmed it had received the three bodies.

Health officials said two other people were killed elsewhere in Israeli attacks in Gaza. The military did not offer an immediate comment on those attacks.

Violence has persisted despite the ceasefire. Before Friday’s casualties, at least 1,144 Palestinians had been killed since the truce took effect last October, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The Israeli military says it has lost five soldiers in Gaza over the same period, as well as one civilian contractor.

Restrictions imposed on media outlets and limited access in Gaza prevent from independently verifying tolls or freely covering the violence there.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe