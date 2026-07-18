E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Ship illegally boarded off Yemen

AFP Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

DUBAI: Unidentified individuals illegally boarded a tanker in the Gulf of Aden, maritime security agencies reported on Friday, with Yemen’s coast guard saying it was captured by Somali pirates.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the incident took place 65 nautical miles south of Mukalla, a major city on Yemen’s south coast.

“Military authorities have reported that the vessel was boarded by unauthorised personnel whilst transiting east in the Gulf of Aden,” the agency posted on X.

Yemen’s coast guard said the ship, a chemical tanker named the Asana, was captured by “a group of Somali pirates” and was heading southeast, towards Somalia.

Ambrey, a maritime security company, said the Tanzania-flagged ship did not have an armed security team aboard, and added that a South Korean navy “vessel was en route to the tanker to provide assistance”.

The Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean (MSCIO), the information service for the EU’s anti-piracy naval mission in the area, said it was “investigating the incident and monitoring the vessel”.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe