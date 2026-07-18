Strikes kill nine Iranian Kurds in Iraq

SULAIMANIYAH: Strikes in Iraq’s Kurdistan region killed nine members of an Iranian Kurdish armed opposition group on Friday, the exiled party said, blaming the attack on Iran.

During the US-Iran war, the Kurdistan region, which hosts US troops and foreign oil companies as well as exiled Iranian Kurdish rebels, has been a primary target for attacks carried out by Iran and pro-Iran Iraqi armed groups.

Idriss Kohlwazi from the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan said “the Iranian regime attacked with drones and rockets a camp” belonging to the party and its vicinity near the city of Sulaimaniyah in the early morning.

Later on Friday, a strike hit another camp belonging to Kurdish rebels, wounding two fighters, according to Komala’s Amjad Panahi.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026