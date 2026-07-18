Venice braces for protests as US envoy arrives on superyacht

VENICE: US Ambassa­dor to Italy Tilman Fertitta arrived in the lagoon of Venice aboard his superyacht on Friday, drawing protests against President Donald Trump’s policies and increased security as the city prepared for one of its most important festivals.

Fertitta, a billionaire businessman appointed by Trump, is touring the Italian peninsula aboard his 117-metre yacht, Board­walk, on a “Freedom 250 coastal diplomacy tour” marking the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Escorted by a tugboat, the gleaming white yacht slowly berthed at Riva dei Sette Martiri, a broad waterfront promenade about a kilometre from St Mark’s Square. Authorities have tightened security amid concerns over planned demonstrations, set to overlap with the Festa del Redentore.

The ancient celebration commemorates the end of a plague epidemic and will draw thousands of residents and visitors to the lagoon on Saturday for fireworks and religious ceremonies.

Residents of the fragile city have long complained about the impact of mass tourism and Venice’s growing use as a backdrop for high-profile events such as the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez in June last year.

Activists from a social centre called a demonstration under the slogan “Venezia non si Usa” (“Venice is not to be used”), to march from the centre towards the yacht’s berth.

Protest organisers said they viewed Fertitta, the US ambassador, as a representative of Trump’s policies, which they said were fuelling conflicts, supporting Israel’s excesses in Gaza and driving up global economic instability and prices.

A series of public disagreements between Trump and Italian Prime Minis­ter Giorgia Meloni — notably when she firmly deni­ed his assertion that she had “begged” for a joint photo at the recent Group of Seven summit — have strained what had been a close relationship. Fertitta has rejected suggestions of a rift.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026