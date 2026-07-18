E-Paper | July 18, 2026

India launches its first hydrogen-powered train

AFP Published Updated
PERSONNEL of India’s Railway Protection Special Force stand guard near the hydrogen-powered train at a depot in Jind, Haryana.—AFP
PERSONNEL of India’s Railway Protection Special Force stand guard near the hydrogen-powered train at a depot in Jind, Haryana.—AFP
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JIND: India launched its first hydrogen-powered train on Friday, joining a small group of nations testing the technology as part of efforts to decarbonise rail transport and cut dependence on fossil fuels. The project is part of a broader push to modernise one of the world’s largest rail networks while reducing carbon emissions. The 10-carriage train runs along an 89-kilometre route between Jind and Sonipat, in the northern state of Haryana, powered by a 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

Hydrogen trains use fuel cells to generate electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen, emitting only water and steam.

“This is a very significant day in the direction of self-reliant India and sustainable development,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flagged off the inaugural journey, said in a social media post.

The railway ministry said the train was “developed entirely in India”, although senior officials told reporters that some key components, including the fuel cells, were imported.

The ministry also inaugurated what it described as the country’s largest railway hydrogen storage and refuelling facility in Jind, with a capacity of some 3,000 kilograms, to “support hydrogen-powered train operations”.

The pilot project cost around $12 million, according to a railway official, who acknowledged it was significantly more expensive than a comparable conventional service.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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