Two dozen terrorists killed in Bannu operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 24 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district and adjoining areas over the past 24 hours, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Friday.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said there had recently been a “surge” in terrorist attacks against police and suicide bombings in Bannu.

In these incidents, it added, “Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij targeted law enforcement agencies and innocent civilians.”

Fitna al-Khawarij is the term used by the state for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“Security forces initiated extensive joint intelligence-based operations to hunt the perpetrators of these heinous attacks and dismantle their support infrastructure,” the statement said.

CTD, police eliminate five more terrorists in joint action

“Accordingly, in the last 24 hours, following fierce exchanges of fire in Bannu district and adjoining areas, 24 khawarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij have been sent to hell,” it added.

The statement said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and the killing of innocent civilians”.

“The operations in the area will continue, and the perpetrators of these heinous and cowardly acts will be brought to justice,” it added.

President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the security forces for the “successful operations”.

“Killing 24 terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij demonstrates the security forces’ professional expertise, resolve and sacrifices,” he said in a statement issued by the Presidency.

He added that action against “Fitna al-Khawarij, who are operating under India’s patronage, and their facilitators will be taken to its logical conclusion”.

“Elements targeting innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies deserve no leniency,” he said, adding that the nation stood with the security forces and law enforcement agencies.

Separately, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also commended the security forces for the operations.

An interior ministry statement quoted him as saying: “The security forces’ operations for the establishment of peace in KP are praiseworthy.”

He added that intelligence-based operations were “indispensable” for peace and stability and described security forces’ personnel as “our true heroes”.

“The entire nation takes pride in the brave soldiers who eliminate India-sponsored terrorists. The success of the Bannu operation is a resounding testament to the resolve to rid the homeland of the scourge of terrorism,” Mr Naqvi said.

CTD-police operation

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police personnel killed five terrorists during a joint operation in Bannu, the CTD said in a statement on Friday. The statement described the slain terrorists as Fitna al-Khawarij.

Detailing Thursday night’s action, it said a “targeted intelligence-based operation” was carried out on the basis of “credible information about the presence of terrorists” in the Gulbahar area of Bannu, within the jurisdiction of Hawed police station.

The operation was conducted through “coordinated planning” to effectively restrict the movement of the terrorists, the statement said.

“During the operation, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the CTD’s Special Weapons and Tact­ics (SWAT) team and local police personnel,” it said, adding that the law enforcers retaliated in self-defence.

The exchange of fire continued for around 40 minutes, after which a search and clearance operation was launched. During the operation, five terrorists were killed and several others were arrested.

Subsequently, a large police contingent reached the site and cordoned off the area. The search and clearance operation remained under way to track down and arrest the terrorist who had fled.

Meanwhile, “the process of identification of the killed terrorists, criminal profiling and forensic analysis was also being conducted”.

The statement said five Kalashnikovs, 10 magazines, five bandoliers, two hand grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The weapons and ammunition were confiscated for forensic analysis and further investigation.

It added that legal action would also be taken against “their facilitators, those who provided them financial and logistical support and the terrorism network”.

KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed and the additional inspector general of the CTD commended the SWAT team and local police personnel following the operation.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026