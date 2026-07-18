Widespread monsoon rains likely from today

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, windstorms and thundershowers across most parts of the country from July 18 to July 25, urging provincial and district administrations to take precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation.

The Met Office said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and were expected to strengthen over the weekend. Mean­while, a westerly disturbance is likely to approach the upper parts of the country on Monday.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain, windstorms and thunder­showers, accompanied by scattered heavy to very heavy falls at times, are expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur, from the evening/night of July 18 to July 25, with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, similar weather is forecast in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Mal­akand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abb­ottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan and Hangu from the evening/night of July 19 to July 23.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain, windstorms and thundershowers, with scattered heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Nar­owal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot and Okara from July 19 to July 23.

Rain is also expected in Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur from July 20 to July 24, with occasional heavy falls.

Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to receive moderate to heavy rain in Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from the evening/night of July 18 to July 25.

In Balochistan, isolated heavy rain is expected in the northern and north-eastern districts, including Zhob, Sherani, Loralai, Kohlu, Sibi, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Barkhan, Dera Bugti and Khuzdar, from July 19 to July 23.

Sindh is expected to remain mainly hot and very humid. However, isolated rain and thundershowers are likely in Tharparkar, Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Dadu and Jacobabad from July 20 to July 24.

Flooding, landslide risks

The PMD warned that windstorms and lightning could damage weak structures, including solar panels, electricity poles and billboards, during the forecast period.

It also warned of possible landslides in vulnerable areas of KP, GB, Murree, Galliyat and AJK between July 20 and July 25.

The Met Office said flash flooding may occur in local streams and nullahs in Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat, north-eastern Punjab, Islamabad, KP, GB, Dera Ghazi Khan and north-eastern Balochistan during the wet spell. Heavy rainfall may also trigger urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad from July 20 to July 23.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026