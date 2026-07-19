ESSAY: THE POLITICS OF WAITING

Illustration by Saliha Fatima

Waiting has become one of the most common experiences of everyday life in Pakistan. Yet it is rarely discussed as a public issue. It is treated as a personal inconvenience rather than a reflection of how institutions function.

Citizens wait in National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) offices to obtain identity documents. They wait for passports. They wait for electricity to return after power outages. They wait for water tankers in neighbourhoods where piped water no longer reaches homes regularly. They wait in traffic congestion and at overcrowded bus stops. They wait for court cases to be decided, for building approvals to be issued and for government departments to respond to applications. Millions also wait for visas, work permits and overseas employment opportunities, often investing years of savings and planning in processes whose outcomes remain uncertain.

This waiting is so deeply embedded in everyday life that it has become normalised. However, when an entire population spends a significant portion of its time waiting for services that should function efficiently, the issue is no longer personal. It becomes political.

The problem is not the delay alone. Every society experiences delays. The real issue is uncertainty. Citizens are often unable to predict how long a process will take or whether it will be completed at all. As a result, planning becomes difficult and insecurity becomes a permanent feature of daily life.

From queues at the Nadra office to the struggles of getting a water tanker or a court hearing, Pakistanis spend an extraordinary share of their lives waiting — a burden that falls hardest on those with the fewest alternatives

A visit to any Nadra office illustrates this condition. Despite improvements in digital systems, long queues remain a common experience. People frequently spend entire days renewing identity cards or correcting records.

The same applies to passport offices, where sudden backlogs can leave students, workers and travellers uncertain about their future plans. The costs of these delays are rarely calculated. Lost working hours, transport expenses and missed opportunities are absorbed by the citizens themselves.

The same uncertainty defines urban services, where waiting is not the exception but the default.

In many parts of Karachi, the formal water supply system is unable to meet demand, leaving entire neighbourhoods dependent on water tankers. Families wait for deliveries that may arrive late, arrive partially filled, or not arrive at all. The tanker economy is often discussed as a water issue, but it is also a time issue. Residents must continuously adjust their schedules around an unreliable service. Their time becomes part of the cost of obtaining water.

The same pattern can be observed in transport. Karachi’s population has expanded far beyond the capacity of its public transport system. Affordable housing is increasingly located on the urban periphery, while employment opportunities remain concentrated elsewhere. Consequently, workers spend several hours each day travelling long distances. Although projects such as Bus Rapid Transit systems have improved mobility on specific corridors, they have not yet addressed the larger mismatch between urban growth, housing and transport planning.

For many workers, commuting consumes three to four hours daily. If they are working five days a week, it results in 15-20 hours of commute per week — over a year, the equivalent of three to four months of full workdays lost to travel alone. Yet these losses are seldom included in discussions on economic development. Traffic congestion is treated simply as a transport problem, when it is also a question of social and economic efficiency.

The electricity sector provides another example. During periods of scheduled or unscheduled interruption in electricity supply, households, businesses and students reorganise their lives around power outages. Shopkeepers adjust working hours. Students postpone study schedules. Small enterprises invest in generators and alternative energy sources. Again, citizens absorb the consequences of systemic inefficiencies through their own time and resources.

Perhaps nowhere is waiting more consequential than within the justice system. Court cases involving property disputes, inheritance matters or civil litigation often continue for years and, in some cases, decades. Justice delayed is not simply justice denied; it is also a transfer of costs from institutions to citizens. Families postpone investments, businesses defer decisions and individuals remain trapped in uncertainty. The delay itself becomes a burden.

These conditions contribute to the growth of informal systems. Where formal institutions are slow, intermediaries emerge. Agents facilitate documentation processes. Informal transport operators fill mobility gaps. Water tankers replace municipal supply networks. Personal connections are used to accelerate procedures that should function routinely. Such arrangements are often described as corruption or informality, but they are also responses to excessive waiting.

The impact of waiting is not distributed equally. Wealthier groups can often reduce delays through private alternatives. They can instal solar systems, hire legal teams, purchase private transport and access services through personal networks. Low-income households have fewer options. They remain dependent on public systems and, therefore, spend a greater proportion of their lives waiting.

Waiting, in this sense, becomes a form of inequality.

The issue also influences politics. In an environment where citizens must rely on elected representatives, bureaucrats or influential individuals to resolve routine problems, access to services becomes dependent on patronage rather than rights. Water connections, infrastructure repairs, and administrative approvals often become matters of negotiation. Citizens seek favours rather than demand institutional accountability. This relationship weakens democratic governance. Efficient institutions reduce dependence on intermediaries. Inefficient institutions strengthen them.

Pakistan’s development debate often focuses on large projects, investment figures and economic growth rates. While these indicators are important, they reveal little about how people actually experience the state. A more meaningful measure may be the amount of time citizens are forced to spend obtaining basic services.

How long does it take to secure a passport? To register property? To travel to work? To receive water? To resolve a legal dispute? To obtain an electricity connection? These questions reveal much about the effectiveness of governance.

Time is a public resource. When institutions function poorly, citizens pay for those failures with their time. The burden is largely invisible, but it affects productivity, opportunity and quality of life. Waiting, therefore, is not simply an inconvenience. It is an indicator of how power, resources, and institutions are organised. A society in which citizens spend an increasing portion of their lives waiting is a society in which inefficiency has become institutionalised.

The reduction of unnecessary waiting may seem like a modest objective. Yet it is central to the creation of more equitable and effective cities. Development should not be measured only by the infrastructure that is built. It should also be measured by the time returned to citizens.

The writer is a researcher whose work centres on cultural critique and social realities.

She can be contacted at hamnasyed66@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, EOS, July 19th, 2026