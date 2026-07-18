Wonder Craft: Meme glasses

Photos by the writer

Social media is full of funny memes and videos. Over the years, it has given birth to many expressions, trends and everyday items that have become part of our daily lives. One such trend is the pixelated meme glasses, also called “Thug Life glasses” or “Deal With It glasses.” These black glasses with white pixel blocks are often shown dropping onto a person’s face in videos after they do something cool, clever or funny. So today we are making one, have fun wearing them with your friends: let’s get started!

Things you need:

One A4-sized black paper Piece of white paper Glue Scissors Ruler (Optional)

Directions:

Photos by the writer

Cut a square from the A4-sized black paper by folding one corner across to the opposite edge to form a triangle. Cut off the extra strip of paper to make a perfect square; picture 2. Fold the square diagonally to make a triangle, press firmly to make a neat crease; pictures 3, 4. Fold the straight edge inward by about 0.5cm; picture 5. Continue folding the same edge over in 0.5cm folds, pressing each fold firmly so it stays in place. Keep folding until about 2.5 inches of the triangle remains unfolded at the top; picture 6. Fold the top corner inward, towards the folded straight edge, and tuck it inside. If you wish, add a little glue to secure it; picture 7. Turn the paper around, mark the centre of the folded piece, and cut a slit about 0.5cm long; picture 8. Fold the two small flaps created by the slit outwards to form a small triangular notch. This will rest on your nose; picture 9. To make the arms of the glasses: fold both sides inwards. Fold a little on each side from the outer edge of the lenses so they look like the sides of the famous meme glasses; picture 10. For a final glasses structure, fold/twist the last 1 inch of each arm slightly inward to create the part that rests behind your ears; picture 11. Cut a 0.5-centimetre-wide strip, and cut six equal white squares from it; pictures 12 and 13. Stick three squares on each side of the glasses in a stepped, pixelated pattern to complete the Thug Life look; picture 14.

The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 18th, 2026