Story time: Letting go of our first car

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

Selling your first car is an emotional experience, and the emotional aspect of letting go is often overlooked. When my family and I finally decided that it was time to sell our car and get a new one, I found it incredibly difficult to accept.

My siblings and I were literally kids when our father brought it home. I remember running outside with my family, so excited to see the car. It was so beautiful and it still was when we handed it over to its new owners. My siblings and I would clean the car ourselves with such precision that it would be spotless, literally shining under the sunlight, and that brought us so much joy.

I remember going with my brother to the workshop now and then to make new modifications and upgrade its features. We experimented with so many modifications, and it felt like everything suited our car perfectly. It actually became so well known that people in the city started recognising it and would often ask us where we had got the modifications done. That was one of the best feelings I had ever experienced.

That was the car in which I learnt how to drive, the car in which we went on countless road trips and late-night drives, or even early morning drives to watch the sunrise and enjoy a good desi breakfast with friends or family. It became a part of so many of my happiest memories.

When we decided to sell our car, I saw the resolution we had once made of never letting it go crumbling in front of me. But I also understood why my family had made that decision. The maintenance costs had increased and it was time to upgrade the vehicle. It was important and couldn’t be ignored, so we accepted it.

The whole process was bittersweet. After the decision was made, we started searching for buyers. During that time, whenever we drove the car, it no longer felt like it was truly ours. It already felt as though it belonged to someone else. That feeling was hard to put into words. It made me question, “What do you mean a car that we owned for almost a decade will no longer be ours?”

Once the deal was finalised, my family and I went on one last drive. We had literally treated our car like a baby, so saying goodbye wasn’t easy. Then we handed the keys to the new owner and watched our car drive away. In that moment, it felt as though every memory we had made in that car flashed before my eyes. The faded paint and worn seats were a testament to all the adventures we had shared.

To some, it would just be a piece of metal that we owned for a few years, but to me, it was so much more. It was the car that taught me one of the most important life skills. Through life’s ups and downs, when sometimes even the people closest to us leave our side, this car was a constant in my life.

It wasn’t just a piece of metal to me. It was like a home, a safe place where I could take refuge and feel free. It also gave me a sense of recognition and the confidence to experiment and explore new things.

Our car may not have been perfect, but it was ours, and it gave us countless moments to cherish. Although it’s no longer ours, its legacy will live on in our hearts through the memories we still cherish.

This whole experience taught me that everything eventually comes to an end, whether good or bad. But what remains is the mark it leaves behind, whether in the form of a memory or a lesson. That’s just how life works. It also taught me that we should cherish and value the people and things in our lives before it’s too late, because we often don’t realise their worth until they’re no longer there.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 18th, 2026