E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Movie review: The Land of Sometimes

Muhammad Suhayb Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Some films are full of action, while others take us into a world of imagination. The Land of Sometimes does both. This charming animated film shows that imagination is one of our greatest gifts. It encourages kids of all ages to dream big, stay curious and believe that wonderful things can happen.

Based on the book by British writer and actress Francesca Longrigg, this 93-minute animated musical features colourful characters, catchy songs and important life lessons.

The story begins on Christmas Eve, when the twins, Alfie and Elise, decide to use the magical Wish Watch their father left behind while he is away at war. That night, the mysterious Wish Collector visits them and takes them to the magical Land of Sometimes. It is a wonderful place where all four seasons — spring, summer, autumn and winter — occur in a single day.

The twins are granted six wishes, but they soon learn that each wish has a price. Things do not always turn out as they expect. Along the way, they encounter magical creatures and many unusual characters. As they face exciting challenges together, Alfie and Elise grow close again and discover that love, family and friendship are far more valuable than any magical wish.

The film is packed with colourful scenes that look like pages from a fairy tale. Every corner of the Land of Sometimes is full of surprises, making it fun for young viewers to explore. The characters are also interesting because they all have different personalities, strengths and weaknesses, and they teach children ‘life lessons’.

Another highlight is the music. The cheerful songs keep the story moving and make the adventure even more enjoyable. The songs are composed by Academy Award-winning Tim Rice, who has worked in the field for over 50 years. Leon Joosen directs the movie, which features an impressive voice cast, including Ewan McGregor, Helena Bonham Carter, Terry Jones and Mel Brooks. Their performances bring warmth, humour and magic to the story.

The Land of Sometimes may not have the fast-paced action of some modern animated films, but it has something just as important — a big heart. It reminds us that the greatest adventures begin with imagination and that the best wishes are the ones we share with those we love. It is a delightful family film for children and parents to enjoy together.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe