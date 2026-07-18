Story time: What really matters

Ahad’s family was poor. His father worked in a small factory, while his mother was a stay-at-home mum. His father barely made ends meet, but Ahad got admission into a prestigious school on the basis of merit. Ahad was the only child, so his parents tried their best to provide him with whatever he needed.

At school, Ahad met Alena and Ali. They were twins and very rich. Their father was the CEO of a well-known company and their mother was also a stay-at-home mum.

The three friends had a little routine. Every evening they would go to the park together. The three were inseparable, like a team, and never realise they were different in their financial status.

But everything changed one day when they decided to bring their parents along to the park. Ahad saw a shiny black car stop near the park entrance. A man stepped out wearing a perfectly ironed shirt, his hair neatly gelled back, as he adjusted his expensive watch. A woman got out too, busy using her phone, and from the back seat jumped Alena and Ali excitedly.

Ahad was happy to see his friends, but his eyes slowly shifted towards their car and elegant clothes. His own mother wore a simple dress that had faded with time.

“I wish I could buy those things too,” Ahad thought quietly as he looked at his friends.

Ali’s father smiled and asked, “Beta, where is your father? I am looking forward to meet him.”

Ahad replied hesitantly, “Uncle, Papa couldn’t get a day off from work. He’ll come home a little today.”

“Oh, that’s completely fine. The children can play while we sit over there on the bench.”

“Okay, Mum! We’ll be on the swings,” Ahad replied.

Half an hour later, the children became hungry.

As Alena and Ali walked towards their parents, Ahad headed to his mother. Ali and Alena’s parents handed them large ice creams, colourful balloons to tie around their wrists and packets filled with crisps, chocolates and juice.

Ahad walked over to his mother. She smiled warmly and took out a small packet of biscuits and a bottle of water from a paper bag.

He glanced at his friends enjoying their treats before asking softly, already knowing the answer, “Mum, can I have an ice cream?”

His mother gently brushed his hair back and said apologetically, “I’m sorry, beta. Not today. Maybe another day.”

Ahad nodded quietly and began eating his biscuits.

Just then, Alena’s ice cream slipped from her hand and fell onto the ground. “Oh no!” she cried. Before anyone could react, she burst into tears. “I want another one!” she shouted.

Her father sighed impatiently. “You just had one.”

“I don’t want this flavour anymore!” Alena cried even louder.

Her mother barely looked up from her phone. “We’ll buy another one later. Please stop making a fuss.”

“But I want it now!” Alena screamed, stamping her feet.

Ali stood silently beside them, clutching his own ice cream. Their parents exchanged tired looks, but neither of them hugged Alena or tried to comfort her. After a few moments, they returned to their conversation while Alena continued crying.

Ahad watched the whole scene quietly. His mother turned towards him and smiled.

“Do you remember when you fell off the swing when you were little? You cried and said, ‘I’ll never sit on a swing again!’ And now look at you, all grown up and brave enough to go by yourself.”

Ahad laughed. “Did I really say that?”

“Yes, you did,” Mum replied with a smile full of affection as she gently cuddled him.

After resting for a little while, the children started playing again. But this time, Ahad didn’t feel jealous anymore. As he walked beside his mother, he realised that although his family had little money, they were rich in the things that mattered most. His parents filled his life with love, care and precious moments together. His father worked tirelessly to support him, and his mother never stopped making him feel valued and loved.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 18th, 2026