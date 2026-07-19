“I didn’t cry when my mother died. She was sick for a long time.

I used to think that she should get better or pass away. A sick man, whether it is your father or mother, is a burden.”

— Naeem Bukhari, TV personality



“Naeem Bukhari should be ashamed of what he said about sick people being a burden. Many of us support and respect our sick parents. It’s because of people like you that old homes are filling up. He needs to go to a shrink. I am appalled by what he said about old parents.”

— Mishi Khan, actor and TV host



“If you don’t have any work to do, [if] you are a useless person who has failed in life, you can’t do anything but disrespect your colleagues, criticise them, spew venom against them. Say whatever comes to mind about them. That will get you your likes.”

— Mohammed Ahmed, actor and playwright



“Dear ’90s kids, whenever you feel stupid, just remember we completed our degrees without ChatGPT.”

— Ayeza Khan, actor

Published in Dawn, ICON, July 19th, 2026