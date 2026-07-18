Tom Hardy to release debut rap album

Actor Tom Hardy is releasing his debut collaborative rap album, Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer, this August.

Rapping under his alter ego Frankie Pulitzer, Hardy has teamed up with the underground hip-hop supergroup Czarface (featuring Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck, Esoteric and producer 7L).

The album features hip-hop icons including Method Man, Busta Rhymes and El-P. The ‘90s-style lead single, “Brothers Grimm,” is out now. While best known for acting, Hardy secured a rap record deal at age 15 and has previously collaborated with the group.

New Transformers movie moves forward

After three-years’ wait, Paramount has officially moved ahead with a new Transformers film, nearly three years after Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ended on a major cliff-hanger.

Screenwriter Jason Fuchs, known for IT: Welcome to Derry, has been hired to write the next instalment. The film is expected to continue the story teased at the end of Rise of the Beasts, which introduced a connection to G.I. Joe.

The project is part of Paramount’s renewed focus on expanding its biggest film franchises.

Marvel unveils Vulture’s new look

Marvel has revealed a redesigned version of Vulture in The Amazing Spider-Man #31, giving the classic Spider-Man villain a darker, more intimidating appearance.

The updated costume features a chrome beaked helmet, a high-tech flight suit and razor-sharp bladed wings, drawing comparisons to Michael Keaton’s portrayal of the character in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The redesign arrives as fans await Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which sees Tom Holland return as Spider-Man.

While Vulture’s appearance in the upcoming film remains unconfirmed, the comic’s new take on the villain has already attracted attention from fans.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 18th, 2026