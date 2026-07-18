The weekly weird

World’s oldest land animal turns 194

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise living on the island of Saint Helena, has extended his record as the world’s oldest living land animal to 194 years and has been named a Guinness World Records Icon.

Jonathan arrived on the island in 1882 and was already a fully grown adult. Researchers estimate he was born no later than 1832, though he may be even older. Despite losing his eyesight and sense of smell, he remains active and continues to eat, sunbathe and mate.

Guinness World Records named Jonathan an Icon, an honour given to record-holders whose achievements have inspired people around the world.

Meet a ten-year-old fashion designer

Ten-year-old Max Alexander has become the world’s youngest fashion runway designer, according to Guinness World Records. After creating garments for Denver Fashion Week at age seven, he recently showcased a 15-look women’s collection at the Palais Garnier in Paris during Fashion Week. Alexander, who began telling his parents he wanted to make dresses at age four, is also the subject of a new documentary premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Known for using unusual and sustainable materials, including coffee bean sacks, Alexander says fashion allows him to express his creativity in limitless ways.

Despite his growing success, he still balances design work with school life and the everyday concerns of a typical primary school student.

World’s longest minefield

The Moroccan Wall, also known as the Berm, stretches about 2,700 kilometres across Western Sahara and is considered the world’s longest continuous minefield.

Built by Morocco during the conflict over the disputed territory, the fortified barrier contains an estimated seven million land mines along with large amounts of unexploded wartime ordnance. Construction of the wall began in the 1980s after clashes between Morocco and the Sahrawi independence movement, the Polisario Front and was completed in 1987, dividing the region in two.

While a UN-monitored ceasefire has been in place since 1991, the heavily mined area continues to pose a danger to local residents, causing injuries and deaths.

The Berm is also regarded as the world’s second-longest wall after the Great Wall of China.

Ancient wasp species named after Formula One star

A newly discovered species of wasp that lived during the age of dinosaurs has been named after Formula One driver Oscar Piastri.

The insect, preserved in Burmese amber and dating back to the mid-Cretaceous period more than 65 million years ago, was officially named Gwesped piastrii in a study published in the journal Palaeoworld.

Researchers said the amber’s colour reminded the lead author of McLaren’s distinctive orange livery. Piastri, who made his Formula One debut in 2023, has won nine Grands Prix.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 18th, 2026