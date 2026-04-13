Naqvi vows to transform FIA into modern, dynamic institution by year’s end

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday vowed to transform the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into a modern, dynamic, and effective institution by December 31.

Speaking at a special conference of FIA officers, he said there would be zero tolerance for corruption and a system of reward and punishment would be introduced.

He said that while honest officers would be provided full protection and job security, strict action would be taken against those involved in corruption.

“If you stand for truth and justice, the government will stand with you,” the minister said.

Naqvi also met with new assistant directors, inspectors, and officers stationed in Islamabad, discussing professional responsibilities and assuring solutions to their problems.

He stated that Dr Usman Anwar had recently taken over as the FIA director general and the agency would be made a “vibrant institution” under his leadership.

Naqvi announced that the welfare of FIA’s staff was a top priority, and a comprehensive plan was being prepared, covering education, health, and other facilities for the families of the agency’s martyrs. He also announced plots for the families of the martyred officials.

Naqvi highlighted the importance of FIA’s role and stated that the agency was the only federal institution that could establish the federal government’s writ across the country.

“Addressing shortcomings and improving the system is our top priority,” Naqvi said, vowing provision of all necessary facilities to the FIA staff.

“Promotion is the right of every employee. We will improve the service structure,” the interior minister asserted, adding that due promotions officers would be ensured.

The minister further said that agency’s manpower would be increased as “it is difficult to tackle current challenges with the workforce that had a 2008-level”.

“Making FIA the strongest and most reliable institution is our top priority,” the interior minister said.