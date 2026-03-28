E-Paper | July 08, 2026

FIA director general says agency has compiled data of human smugglers, facilitators

Iftikhar A. Khan Published
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Federal Investigation Agency Director General Dr Usman Anwar during a visit to the FIA Headquarters on February 4, 2026. — screengrab via X/@PTVNewsOfficial
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Federal Investigation Agency Director General Dr Usman Anwar during a visit to the FIA Headquarters on February 4, 2026. — screengrab via X/@PTVNewsOfficial
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ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Dr Usman Anwar said on Saturday the agency had compiled a comprehensive data of individuals involved in human smuggling.

This was disclosed in a detailed briefing to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who visited the FIA headquarters.

The FIA director general said a transparent and effective accountability system had been developed within the organisation. He said that in this regard, working groups and coordination committees were being established with other agencies.

He said modern technology was being utilised to ensure effective action against immigration-related crimes, human smuggling and money laundering.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi ordered a comprehensive crackdown against corruption in government institutions and directed that, in line with the prime minister’s vision, a zero-tolerance policy against corruption be strictly enforced across all public sector organisations.

The interior minister said that the reform process in the FIA would be completed by December. He added that all online advertisements offering overseas employment should be monitored and that public awareness should be ensured regarding misleading advertisements.

The interior minister emphasised that the FIA would be organised as a frontline force against all forms of organised crime, and assured full support to the agency at every level in this regard.

During the visit, Naqvi also inspected the ongoing infrastructure improvement projects. He directed that the ongoing construction activities be completed at the earliest.

During the last four months of 2025, the FIA punished 214 officials amid rising complaints of human trafficking and corruption. The agency dismissed 76 officials from service, demoted nine to lower ranks, sacked two others and awarded punishments to 127 others.

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Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

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