Trump’s threats

THERE were few details in US President Donald Trump’s presser late on Monday about which way his war on Iran could go, with the American leader continuing to issue threats as well as hold out the promise of a possible negotiated solution.

The media interaction followed Mr Trump’s social media posts on Sunday, which were unhinged even by his standards, as he used foul language against the Iranians, while also appearing to mock Islam.

Most of the event was dedicated to the mission inside Iran in which two American troops were reportedly rescued, with the US president and his subordinates heaping praise on each other for accomplishing the mission.

What did emerge on Monday was the fact that Mr Trump’s deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz stands: unless Tehran does so by early Wednesday Pakistan time, Donald Trump has threatened to take out the entire country in “one night”.

In his posts on Sunday, he had warned of destroying Iranian civilian infrastructure, specifically bridges and power plants. His abrasive war secretary also warned Tehran of heavy strikes.

Mr Trump’s long list of threats comes as supposedly last-ditch efforts to secure a negotiated settlement also continue. Media reports say a potential 45-day truce is on the table, with Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt leading the effort. When questioned, the Foreign Office spokesman simply said the peace process was “ongoing”.

However, it should be understood that team Trump’s consistent threats and insults will hardly make Iran come running to the table and sign the dotted line to secure peace. The Iranians have shown that they can defend themselves even in the face of massive aggression from two of the most powerful militaries in the world, the US and Israel. Mr Trump’s use of profanity — highly unbecoming of a public office-holder — and his mockery of Islamic sanctities will only strengthen the Iranian resolve to resist. Moreover, it is highly unfortunate that Muslim states have largely kept quiet despite the US leader’s appalling and offensive outburst.

Instead of more violence and bullying, if Mr Trump wants to end this war, he must reach out to the Iranians with respect. The window for diplomacy is closing fast and the commendable efforts made by Pakistan and other regional states will come to nought if the US and Israel continue their illegal aggression against Iran.

Meanwhile, Trumpian threats to obliterate civilian infrastructure inside Iran may fall under the purview of war crimes. Tehran is interested in permanent guarantees of no more aggression. If Iran is assured of this, the devastating war can hopefully be wound down. But if Mr Trump delivers on his latest ultimatum, the region, and the global economy, should be prepared for further shockwaves from the Gulf.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026