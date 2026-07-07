Resecurity, HNL sign MoU to strengthen Pakistan's critical infrastructure against cyber threats

Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a globally recognised cybersecurity and threat intelligence firm safeguarding Fortune 100 corporations and sovereign governments across the world, today announced a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hitech Networks (Pvt) Ltd.— Pakistan’s premier enterprise infrastructure, telecom and energy solutions company. The partnership represents one of the most significant cybersecurity collaborations in Pakistan’s technology sector, uniting the country’s leading infrastructure operator with a world-class intelligence-driven security organisation.

The agreement arrives at a defining moment for Pakistan’s digital economy. As the nation accelerates its transition toward a connected, technology-driven future, the systems underpinning that transformation — telecom towers, fiber networks, enterprise IT environments and energy grids — have become high-value targets for sophisticated threat actors. This partnership directly addresses that vulnerability.

Two Powerhouses, One Mission

Hitech Networks (Pvt) Ltd. is not a peripheral player in Pakistan’s infrastructure story — it is the infrastructure. Pakistan’s #1 Managed Services Provider, HNL manages over 14,000 BTS + 09 core sites , has executed more than 4,210 implementations, and maintains a national footprint of 144 offices serviced by 980+ field technicians and 410+ technical experts. Its client portfolio reads as a who’s who of Pakistan’s most critical institutions — Jazz, Telenor, Zong, Ufone, PTCL, Huawei, Nokia, ZTE, Wateen, EDOTCO, Punjab Safe Cities Authority, and Habib Bank Limited, among others.

Resecurity brings to the table what HNL’s scale demands: deep, actionable threat intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities trusted by Fortune 100 corporations and government agencies across multiple continents. Together, both organisations are uniquely positioned to build a more secure and resilient digital Pakistan.

What the Partnership Will Deliver

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration across several high-impact areas that directly address the intersection of physical infrastructure and cyber risk.

Securing Telecom Infrastructure — With HNL operating 14,000 BTS + 09 core sites under field-level and managed services, the attack surface across Pakistan’s telecom backbone is vast. Resecurity will bring its threat intelligence and vulnerability assessment capabilities to bear on this environment, helping identify, monitor and neutralise threats targeting network nodes, fiber assets, and BTS installations.

Protecting Enterprise IT and Cloud Environments — HNL’s Software, Cloud & AI division is actively driving digital transformation for hundreds of Pakistani enterprises — deploying cloud migration, AI automation, big data analytics, and ICT infrastructure. As these environments expand, so does their exposure to cyber threats. Resecurity’s expertise in securing enterprise digital ecosystems will directly strengthen HNL’s ability to deliver secure, resilient IT outcomes for its clients.

Safeguarding Energy and Power Systems — HNL manages mission-critical power infrastructure — from diesel generators and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to hybrid solar installations — serving telecom operators, banks, educational institutions, and government entities. Operational technology (OT) environments like these are increasingly targeted by state-sponsored and criminal threat actors globally. This collaboration will work to apply cybersecurity best practices to HNL’s energy and power operations, protecting continuity for the organizations that depend on them.

Joint Threat Intelligence and Incident Response — Both parties will share threat intelligence relevant to the sectors in which HNL operates, enabling faster detection of and response to emerging threats. This proactive, intelligence-led approach moves the security posture of Pakistan’s infrastructure sector from reactive to anticipatory.

Executive Perspectives

“Hitech Networks (Pvt) Ltd. is the operational backbone of Pakistan’s connectivity and energy infrastructure,” said Muhammad Bilal Younis, VP of Operations (Global Cyber Risk & Brand Protection), Resecurity. “When infrastructure of this scale and criticality is exposed to cyber threats, the consequences extend far beyond any single organisation — they affect entire cities, industries, and institutions. This partnership is about ensuring that Pakistan’s digital growth story is built on a foundation that adversaries cannot compromise.”

“Pakistan is in the middle of a profound digital transformation, and HNL is proud to be at the center of it,” said a spokesperson for Hitech Networks (Pvt) Ltd. “Partnering with Resecurity allows us to extend our commitment to our clients — not just by delivering world-class infrastructure, but by ensuring that infrastructure is defended by world-class security intelligence.”

A Turning Point for Pakistan’s Cyber Resilience

Pakistan’s growing dependence on digital infrastructure — accelerated by nationwide fiber rollouts, 4G and 5G expansion, cloud adoption, and smart city initiatives — has outpaced the development of cybersecurity safeguards at scale. This MoU between Resecurity and Hitech Networks (Pvt) Ltd. sets a new benchmark for how industry leaders in Pakistan can take proactive responsibility for national cyber resilience, without waiting for regulation to mandate it.

Both organisations have committed to operating under a framework of strict confidentiality, mutual respect, and program integrity. The agreement takes effect immediately and remains valid for two years, with provisions for renewal by mutual written agreement.

For more information, visit https://resecurity.com and https://www.hnl.com.pk.

About Hitech Networks (Pvt) Ltd.

Hitech Networks (Pvt) Ltd.is Pakistan’s #1 Managed Services Provider, delivering enterprise-grade telecom infrastructure, energy and power solutions, and IT services to over 900 leading organisations for more than 21 years. With 144 offices nationwide, 14,000 BTS + 09 core sites under management, and a dedicated workforce of 980+ field technicians and 410+ technical experts, HNL is the operational engine powering Pakistan’s most critical institutions — including its leading telecom operators, government bodies, financial institutions, and educational networks. For more information, visit https://www.hnl.com.pk.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is an American cybersecurity company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, providing next-generation ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) and ERMM (External Risk Mitigation & Management) solutions to Fortune 500 corporations, federal law enforcement, and government agencies worldwide. Resecurity is a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, and FS-ISAC, and maintains representation across American Chambers of Commerce globally. For more information, visit https://resecurity.com.

Media Contact: Alex York | Resecurity | press@resecurity.com

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