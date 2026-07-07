JI chief announces countrywide protests against 'extortionary' petroleum levy on Friday

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday announced nationwide protests and sit-ins on Friday, July 10, against what he described as the government’s “extortionary” petroleum levy.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Rehman said the petroleum levy had become an “unbearable burden” on ordinary Pakistanis, claiming that the government was collecting Rs118 per litre in taxes and levies on petrol.

“Nearly Rs8.5 trillion has been collected through the levy to meet revenue targets rather than improving petroleum infrastructure,” he alleged.

He also criticised the collection of around Rs60 billion under the Climate Support Levy, alleging that the funds were not being spent on environmental protection or climate-related projects.

Under IMF conditions, the government doubled the climate support levy to Rs5 per litre with effect from July 1, while correspondingly reducing the petroleum levy. As a result, the petroleum levy on diesel currently stands at about Rs80 per litre.

Petroleum levy on petrol now stands at about Rs70 per litre, in addition to the Rs5 climate support levy.

“Gas prices have been increased despite the discovery of new reserves,” the JI chief said, adding that the absence of major international companies in the latest energy exploration bidding round reflected the government’s incompetence.

He added that LPG, officially priced at Rs241 per kilogramme, was being sold for as much as Rs500 per kilogramme, while electricity, fuel and food prices continued to rise.

Announcing nationwide protests and sit-ins against the petroleum levy, Rehman called on the public, particularly the youth, to participate in Friday’s demonstrations.

“Petrol should cost no more than Rs225 per litre,” he demanded.

During his address, Rehman urged the government to raise India’s aggression over Pakistan’s waters at international forums, immediately begin work on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, launch formal trade with Iran, and initiate dialogue to resolve the ongoing crisis in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

On AJK, the JI chief urged the government to move forward with dialogue, saying disputes should not be passed from one generation to another.

“The JI is playing a mediatory role and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) is ready for negotiations,” he said, adding that “the ball is now in the government’s court.”

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s past remarks on mediation over Kashmir and water disputes, he said Pakistan should remind the US president of those commitments while leveraging its diplomatic role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the US.

Describing the alleged kidnapping and rape of foreign women in Lahore as “deeply shameful”, he demanded an open court trial to ensure transparency.

“Justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done, regardless of the accused’s influence.”

Expressing grief over the recent roof-collapse tragedy in Kahna, Rehman urged the Punjab government not to use the incident as a pretext to target tuition centres.