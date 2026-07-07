Cabinet approves new Haj policy aimed at improving pilgrim services

The federal cabinet on Monday approved a comprehensive Haj Policy for 2027–2030, aimed at providing more facilities to pilgrims and improving operational efficiency.

The cabinet commended Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and his ministry’s team for the excellent Haj arrangements made this year.

A detailed briefing on the new Haj policy was presented to the cabinet. The meeting was informed that, unlike previous one-year policies, the new framework is the country’s first comprehensive four-year plan aimed at ensuring long-term planning, improving operational efficiency and providing better facilities to pilgrims.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other regulations will be formulated, and they may also be amended whenever necessary to remain aligned with the laws and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The cabinet was informed that, under the new policy, prospective pilgrims will no longer need to register annually. Instead, they will be able to register at any time for Haj in any year until 2030, enabling uninterrupted registration according to their preference. This will facilitate the preparation of a priority waiting list.

Additionally, a Shariah-compliant Haj savings scheme will be introduced, allowing people to save in advance for their future pilgrimage.

The cabinet was also informed that the entire Haj management system is being digitised, including digital payment mechanisms, a digital complaints management system and digital monitoring mechanisms.

Under the policy, separate quotas have been allocated for government and private Haj schemes, as well as long- and short-duration Haj packages, mandatory training for pilgrims, and provisions for Takaful (Islamic insurance) and emergency response services.

The cabinet also directed that Haj assistants be appointed through a transparent, merit-based process and that third-party validation of both government and private operators be ensured.

The federal cabinet also approved the outsourcing policy for the Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) and the Regional Blood Centre (RBC), both in Islamabad, to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to citizens.

Following the decision, the Ministry of National Health Services will carry out the outsourcing process in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

The cabinet also received a briefing from Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on the performance of Pakistan Railways (PR).

The meeting was informed that PR’s revenue increased from Rs95 billion in FY 2024–25 to over Rs115 billion in FY 2025–26, reflecting a 24.1 per cent increase.

Freight revenue increased by more than Rs8 billion, property and land revenue by more than Rs6 billion, and other revenue by more than Rs7 billion. Passenger revenue recorded an increase of 3.37 per cent.

The cabinet was also informed that significant improvements had been made in railway operations, particularly in freight cargo movement and operational efficiency. The cabinet appreciated Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and his team for their performance.

The meeting also ratified the decisions taken during the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases (CCLC) held on May 19, 2026, and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) held on July 2, 2026.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, saying that security forces were working tirelessly and that the day was not far when “the menace would be completely eliminated”.

He paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force Group Captain Asim Tariq, who was martyred earlier this week in Islamabad while intervening to stop an assault on a woman.

While offering prayers and expressing condolences to the officer’s family, the prime minister said the accused had been arrested and would be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

He also lauded the sacrifices of the country’s security forces in the fight against terrorism, referring to the recent killing of 15 terrorists in Balochistan.

PM Shehbaz said the armed forces and law enforcement agencies were continuing operations day and night to restore lasting peace across the country.

The cabinet offered prayers for the martyrs at the prime minister’s request.

Highlighting his recent foreign engagements, PM Shehbaz referred to his visit to Turkiye, where he attended a comprehensive business conference featuring presentations on the privatisation of Pakistan’s power distribution companies, renewable energy projects, measures to reduce transmission losses, and investment opportunities in the mines and minerals sector.

He added that a large number of Turkish investors and business leaders attended the conference and expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s economic potential.

The prime minister said extensive preparations by both sides had helped showcase Pakistan’s investment prospects effectively, including opportunities in the maritime sector and other key areas.

He also expressed confidence that the visit would further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, adding that productive discussions were held with Turkish leadership on expanding collaboration in multiple sectors.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and said both countries remained committed to deepening their long-standing brotherly ties.

He expressed optimism that Pakistan–Turkiye relations would continue to grow stronger in the days ahead through enhanced trade, investment and strategic cooperation.