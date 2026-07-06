E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PM, president pay tribute to PAF officer who sacrificed his life to save woman from alleged abduction

News Desk Published Updated
Pakistan Air Force Group Captain Asim Tariq. — APP
Pakistan Air Force Group Captain Asim Tariq. — APP
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday paid tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Group Captain Asim Tariq, who lost his life while trying to save a woman from an alleged abduction attempt.

The prime minister said that the group captain laid down his life to “protect the life and dignity of a woman, setting an unparalleled example of courage and devotion to duty”, state broadcaster PTV reported.

“The nation will always honour and respect the sacrifices of such brave sons,” PM Shehbaz said. He directed the relevant authorities to conduct a complete and transparent investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and punished strictly in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Presidency, President Zardari said that sacrificing one’s life to protect an innocent woman was an example of the highest human values and service to the nation.

President Zardari added that such an incident occurring on a major road in Islamabad was a matter of serious concern, stressing the need to ensure the complete prevention of such incidents in the future.

Both the president and the prime minister also offered their condolences to the family of the martyred officer.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also said he was deeply grieved at the PAF officer’s martyrdom, saying he displayed “exceptional courage, selfless devotion, and the highest traditions of service by sacrificing his own life to save the dignity and life of an innocent woman”.

Sadiq said that the officer’s sacrifice reflected the finest values of bravery, and humanity, adding that his courage “will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come”.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Sadiq said, “ The entire nation shares their grief and stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.”

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Margalla police station, near Air University and opposite Bahria University.

According to details, Group Captain Asim Tariq was en route to Rawalpindi for an official assignment. When he was passing by, he saw the man forcefully pulling a woman towards his bike. The officer took a U-turn and stopped near the bike.

As he intervened, the woman approached his vehicle, ostensibly for safety. Police said the suspect first argued with the PAF officer and then opened fire on him.

At a press conference on Sunday night, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi said the suspect was arrested within nine hours of the incident.

He said the woman and the suspect worked at a cash and carry outlet in G-6 and he sometimes picked and dropped her off. After picking her up on Sunday, the suspect wanted to take the woman to a park or some other location. The woman resisted, leading him to stop the motorcycle at 9th Avenue.

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