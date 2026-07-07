Etihad Town opens a new chapter with the launch of Phase – IV

Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand, Etihad Town, officially launched its much-awaited Etihad Town Phase - IV in collaboration with Shahana Living at a grand ceremony held at Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore.

The event, hosted by renowned actors Mikaal Zulfiqar and Vasay Chaudhry, brought together strategic sales partners, customers, business leaders, media representatives, and distinguished guests from all walks of life to celebrate another milestone in Pakistan’s real estate sector.

The evening reflected the growing confidence in the Etihad Town brand as attendees witnessed the unveiling of a development set to redefine modern community living.

Etihad Town Phase - IV marks the developer’s ninth project across Pakistan and fifth development in Lahore, further strengthening its presence in the country’s real estate landscape.

Located on the prime Chenab Road, Etihad Town Phase - IV has been launched with 100 per cent LDA approval, continuing Etihad Town’s legacy of transparency and credibility. The project enjoys seamless connectivity to four of Lahore’s major road networks while being directly linked with Etihad Town Phases - II and Phase - III, creating a well-integrated community that offers enhanced accessibility, convenience, and an elevated lifestyle for its residents.

Highlighting the achievement, the management credited the strategic vision of Chairman Chaudhary Munir and Executive Directors Ch Raheel Munir, Ch Faisal Munir, and Ch Sohail Munir for consistently driving quality development and timely delivery.

Speaking at the event, COO Etihad Town, Sheikh Shujaullah Khan, said that Etihad Town Phase - IV reflects the organisation’s unwavering commitment to creating future-ready communities that combine quality infrastructure, modern urban planning, and long-term investment value. He added that the project has been thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving needs of homeowners while reinforcing Etihad Town’s vision of delivering developments that inspire confidence among investors and residents alike.

One of the biggest highlights of the evening was the premiere of the official television commercial for Etihad Town Phase - IV, featuring renowned television personality Tabish Hashmi, who was also present at the event. Sharing his experience of working with the brand, he appreciated Etihad Town’s vision, professionalism, and commitment to excellence, making the TVC launch one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Etihad Town also reaffirmed one of the values that has become synonymous with its brand—delivering projects before time. Having already delivered five projects before their committed timelines, the developer is now on track to deliver two more projects by December 2026, further strengthening its reputation for reliability, consistency, and execution in Pakistan’s real estate sector.

Following the recently announced real estate-friendly federal budget, the property sector has entered a renewed phase of optimism, making this an ideal time for investment. With a proven record of regulatory compliance, premium developments, and consistently delivering projects before time, Etihad Town continues to stand out as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate developer, offering investors and homebuyers unmatched confidence and long-term value.

The launch of Etihad Town Phase - IV marks another defining milestone in Etihad Town’s journey of shaping modern urban communities, reaffirming its commitment to setting new benchmarks for quality, innovation, and sustainable living across Pakistan.

This content is an advertorial by Etihad Town and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.