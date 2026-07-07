America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations were overshadowed by events in Iran, as high officials from around the world, as well as millions of ordinary Iranians, gathered for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral. It was an ironic reminder that America’s merits are often eclipsed by its disastrous foreign policy choices.

Despite its immense wealth and global influence, instead of acting as a first among equals, the US frequently displays imperial arrogance, using its military might to intimidate sovereign nations. Unless there is a radical foreign policy rethink — a remote possibility under President Donald Trump — America’s contributions to the world will continue to be dwarfed by the damage it regularly inflicts overseas.

Domestically, the US has come a long way from its 18th-century origins. It has witnessed the dispossession of Native Americans, the cruel indignities heaped on African slaves and their descendants, as well as blatant displays of racism. But over the past few decades, the US has built a relatively equal society, with world-class university education and technological innovations, to name a few of its contributions. Yet all the gains made are under threat, as the far right is making a strong comeback, while a country built by immigrants is now railing against those arriving from foreign shores.

In fact, there was nothing in Mr Trump’s speech to mark the occasion at Mt Rushmore that indicated a return to more inclusive politics. Instead, the US leader criticised communism in a speech seemingly plucked from the Cold War era. Mr Trump warned his fellow citizens of a new red tide that threatened to erase the ‘American way of life’, while also demonising immigrants. It seems the dark forces of the American hard right are ready to roll back all of the positives the US has achieved since the end of World War II — this time with official blessings.

Internationally, nations around the world have, over the decades, not seen a very compassionate picture of America. Countries across Latin America and Asia have been bombed and invaded under various pretexts. The latest example of this gunboat diplomacy has been the Iran misadventure.

Furthermore, many of Mr Trump’s supposedly ‘liberal’ Democratic predecessors have supported friendly strongmen in developing nations, as an insurance policy to stop communists and Islamists from taking power in these states. If America is to change this ignominious reputation — for which it has only itself to blame — it must shun the very exceptionalism that Mr Trump celebrates.

The US should behave like a responsible member of the international community, and respect the rights and red lines of sovereign states. Instead of ‘saving’ the world, America must heal itself internally, and address the numerous socioeconomic issues that continue to plague it.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026