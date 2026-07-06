Army top brass affirms commitment to take 'all measures necessary' to ensure availability of Pakistan’s water share

As India continues to violate the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the army’s top brass on Monday affirmed its “resolute commitment” to undertake “all measures necessary” to ensure the availability of Pakistan’s rightful share of water.

The development came as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir presided over the 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The forum, taking note of Indian rhetoric surrounding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), reaffirmed the guidance given in the National Security Committee (NSC) directive” of April 24, 2025, which followed India’s unilateral move to put the treaty in abeyance.

“The forum expressed resolute commitment to undertake all measures necessary to ensure availability of Pakistan’s rightful share of water as per the directives of the government and inspirations of the people of Pakistan,” the statement read.

The attendees of the conference noted that “post comprehensive defeat inflicted” in Marka-i-Haq — the period of conflict with India last year — there was “increased reliance on an evolving pattern of externally supported hybrid warfare and disinformation campaigns to cause unrest” in the country.

“The forum condemned all such forms of state-supported financing, facilitation or sponsorship of proxies and underscored that any attempts to use hybrid means to destabilise Pakistan would continue to be countered with strategic clarity and firm resolve,” the statement read.

Reviewing the evolving regional landscape, the forum “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting dialogue, de-escalation and regional stability” as it remains a mediator in the peace negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The conference also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution between the two countries, respect for international law, and enhanced regional cooperation to address shared security challenges, the military’s media wing said.

The army brass also “rejected and strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations and unilateral demographic engineering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), declaring that Kashmir remains the jugular vein of Pakistan”.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmir cause, the forum emphasised that “true regional stability hinges entirely on granting the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions”, ISPR said.

‘IBOs under Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq to continue’

Meanwhile, the forum “expressed serious concerns over the continued use of territory under [the] control of Afghan Taliban regime by Indian-sponsored terrorist groups, including Fitna al Khawarij (FAK) and Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) to orchestrate attacks inside Pakistan”.

The Pakistani government uses the term “Fitna al Khawarij” to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates. It uses the term “Fitna al Hindustan” to refer to groups it accuses of being sponsored by India to execute terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil.

The attendees affirmed that last peace and stability in the region is contingent upon “preventing use of Afghan Taliban-controlled territory by Indian terrorist proxies for which Afghan Taliban regime is directly responsible”.

The top army brass declared that Pakistan has an “unequivocal right” to defend the country and the peaple from terrorism, and the armed forces shall continue intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against “terrorism emanating from Afghan Taliban-controlled territory under the ambit of Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq”.

In addition to the kinetic actions, the forum underscored the “immediate need for putting in place robust governance structures in restive areas which are directed towards public service and welfare as well as to break the nefarious terror-crime nexus thriving under vested political patronage”.

The forum also offered prayers for the martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and civilians, reaffirming that their “sacrifices remain the foundation of Pakistan’s security, unity and resilience”.

“The forum reviewed [the] prevailing security environment, expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness, professionalism, and combat readiness of the Pakistan armed forces,” the statement read.

In his concluding remarks, CDF Munir directed commanders to “follow up expeditiously on the multi-domain transformation plan in line with the evolving character of war”.

He also called upon the commanders to maintain the highest standards of vigilance, operational readiness and professional excellence, emphasising integrated responses to conventional, sub-conventional and hybrid threats while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests at all costs, the ISPR added.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Taliban administration in Kabul to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil that are used for attacks in Pakistan. Officials say those appeals have gone unheeded.

On the night of February 26, following unprovoked firing by the Afghan Taliban from across the border, Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against terrorist hideouts.