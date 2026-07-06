NHA increases toll tax on Islamabad-Lahore M-2 Motorway by 7pc

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced an increase in toll tax on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2) by 7 per cent.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the authority has raised its toll rates by 7pc for M-2 Motorway, and the revised toll rate shall be in effect till April 23, 2027.

The toll was raised under the concession agreement between NHA and Motorway Operations and Rehabilitation Engineering (Private) Limited (MORE), a subsidiary of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO). The organisation is responsible for the rehabilitation and modernisation of the M-2 Motorway.

The revised toll rates for vehicles travelling on the M-2 Motorway are as follows:

Rs1,430 for cars, jeeps and taxis,

Rs2,390 for wagons,

Rs3,350 for coasters,

Rs4,770 for buses,

Rs6,210 for trucks (2- and 3-axle), and

Rs7,980 for articulated trucks

The rates have been increased according to the per-kilometre charge.

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the operation of the NHA’s notification that imposed an additional 50pc toll on vehicles travelling on motorways without an M-Tag or with insufficient balance in their M-Tag accounts.