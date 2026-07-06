E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Punjab allocates funds for high-speed rail, glass train projects

Aamir Yasin Published Updated
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RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has allocated funds for two major rail projects, a high-speed train between Rawalpindi and Lahore and a glass tourist train between Rawalpindi and Murree.

Under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2026-27, the provincial government has allocated Rs200 million for the feasibility study of the Rawalpindi-Lahore high-speed train during the current fiscal year. The total cost of the feasibility study is estimated at Rs452 million.

The government has also allocated Rs49 million for Rs117 billion Rawalpindi-Murree tourist glass train project. The process of land acquisition for the railway track and stations has begun in Murree.

For other development projects, Rs3 billion has been allocated for the 38-kilometre Rawalpindi Ring Road project from Banth to Thalian Main Carriageway, which has a total estimated cost of Rs47 billion. So far, Rs29 billion has been spent on the project.

An allocation of Rs69 million has been made for the feasibility study of Ring Road Phase II, from Thalian to GT Road.

For sewerage projects, Rs1 million has been allocated for the feasibility study of a sewerage outfall trunk for the city’s drains. The estimated cost of the study is around Rs42 million.

For the Mall signal-free project, Rs100 million has been allocated for the Rs3 billion Ammar Chowk flyover.

Another Rs200 million has been earmarked for the Race Course and Army Graveyard underpasses.

In addition, Rs93 million has been allocated for the Rs2.691 billion Tulsa Chowk underpass and Rs100 million for the Rs3.75 billion COD underpass.

In Gujar Khan, Rs100 million has been allocated for the construction of two underpasses at Galiana Mor and Technical College Chowk, with an estimated total cost of Rs4.531 billion.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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Pakistan

Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

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