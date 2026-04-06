E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Iran conveys to Pakistan its rejection of US ceasefire proposal: report

Reuters Published
In this file photo, a staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the US, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria in July 14, 2015. — Reuters
In this file photo, a staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the US, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria in July 14, 2015. — Reuters
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Iran has conveyed its ​response to the ‌US proposal for ending the war ​to intermediary Pakistan, rejecting ​a ceasefire and emphasising ⁠the necessity ​of a permanent end ​to the war, the official IRNA news ​agency said on ​Monday.

The Iranian response consisted of 10 clauses, including an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction, the agency added.

US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to rain “hell” on Tehran if it did not make a deal by 8pm EDT Tuesday (midnight GMT) to open the vital route for global energy supplies, rejected the Iranian proposal on Monday and said his deadline was final.

“They made a proposal, and it’s a significant proposal. It’s a significant step. It’s not good enough,” Trump told reporters at an annual White House Easter event, referring to Iran.

Iran responded to US and Israeli attacks in February by effectively closing Hormuz, a conduit for about a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas supply. The waterway’s stranglehold on the global economy has proved a powerful Iranian bargaining chip, and on Monday, it showed reluctance to relinquish it too easily.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Tehran’s demands “should not be interpreted as a sign of compromise, but rather as a reflection of its confidence in defending its positions.” He added that earlier US demands, such as a 15-point plan, were rejected as “excessive”.

Ceasefire proposal ‘one of many ideas’

A White House official told Reuters that Washington’s ceasefire proposal was “one of many ideas, and (Trump) has not signed off on it. Operation Epic Fury continues”.

In a post laden with expletives on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump threatened further strikes on Iranian energy and transport infrastructure if Iran failed to make a deal and reopen the Strait by Tuesday.

Anwar Gargash, an adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, said any settlement must guarantee access through Hormuz. He warned that a deal that failed to rein in Iran’s nuclear programme and its missiles and drones would pave the way for “a more dangerous, more volatile Middle East”.

Fresh aerial strikes were reported across the region on Monday, more than five weeks since the US and Israel began pounding Iran in a war that has killed thousands and damaged economies by sending oil prices surging.

Iranian state media said the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence chief, Majid Khademi, had been assassinated. Israel on Monday claimed responsibility for his assassination.

A US-Israeli attack hit the data centre at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, damaging infrastructure underpinning the country’s national artificial intelligence platform and thousands of other services, Fars News Agency said on Sunday.

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Syed A. Mateen
Apr 06, 2026 11:53pm
All peace loving countries want to see US-Isreal war on Iran must come to a complete halt. US president Donald Trump has already made the world "hell" before "raining hell on Tehran" as common man living in peaceful countries have already started feeling the burnt after oil prices have gone sky high due to US-Isreal war on Iran. Hope US will not take extreme action against Iran similar to the action which US took in 1945 against Japan. Peace, peace and peace is the only option, not the war.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 07, 2026 12:46am
Peace talks are not possible in the war room.
Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Apr 07, 2026 07:57am
The Iranian regime fears the U.S. and Israel will use any ceasefire to re-arm and re-supply.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Apr 07, 2026 08:50am
Well we tried our best, Gen Munir should step back as Iran obviously is in no mood for a ceasefire.
Recommend 0

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