Chery Master Pakistan expands dealership network with grand opening of Chery South in Karachi

Chery Master Pakistan, introduced by Master Auto Engineering Private Limited, a Master Group company, has further expanded its nationwide dealership network with the grand opening of Chery South in Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi.

The new dealership, located at Plot #18 Sector 23, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi, was officially open for customers on 3rd July 2026, bringing Chery’s world-class mobility experience closer to customers in the southern part of the city. As a state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service & Spare Parts) facility, Chery South has been designed to provide customers with a complete automotive experience under one roof.

The opening of Chery South marks another important step in Chery Master Pakistan’s commitment to building a strong sales and after-sales network across the country. The facility has been designed to offer customers a modern automotive retail experience, including product display, customer consultation, bookings, test drive support, and after-sales guidance. Equipped with multiple service bays, the dealership further strengthens Chery Master Pakistan’s after-sales capabilities, ensuring efficient service support and an enhanced ownership experience for customers.

Chery, one of China’s leading automotive brands and among the world’s fast-growing exporters, has been expanding its footprint in Pakistan through Master Auto Engineering, backed by the strength and credibility of Master Group. With the launch of its new-generation SUVs and plug-in hybrid models, Chery Master Pakistan is focusing on advanced mobility, fuel efficiency, technology, safety, and customer convenience.

Speaking on the occasion, Master Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CEO Samir Malik said: “Our priority is not only to introduce world-class Chery vehicles in Pakistan, but also to build a reliable sales and after-sales network that gives customers complete confidence before and after purchase. The opening of Chery South reflects our commitment to customer care, accessibility, and long-term service support.”

He added that Karachi remains one of Pakistan’s most important automotive markets, and the new dealership will help serve customers more efficiently in the city’s southern and industrial areas.

With the opening of Chery South, Chery Master Pakistan now has a network of 09 dealerships nationwide and plans to expand this footprint to 20 dealerships within the next six months, further strengthening its presence and bringing its products and services closer to customers across Pakistan.

The opening of Chery South reinforces Chery Master Pakistan’s wider strategy of expanding its presence across key cities while strengthening customer experience, service readiness and brand accessibility in Pakistan.

This content is an advertorial by Chery Master Pakistan and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.