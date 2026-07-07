E-Paper | July 09, 2026

PM Shehbaz calls for comprehensive strategy to boost SMEs’ access to financing

Syed Irfan Raza Published Updated
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a review meeting on the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in Islamabad on July 7, 2026. — @PakPMO/X
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a review meeting on the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in Islamabad on July 7, 2026. — @PakPMO/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that a comprehensive strategy be formulated to improve small and medium-sized enterprises’ (SMEs) access to financing.

He made these remarks while chairing a review meeting of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) in Islamabad.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier directed the authority to formulate a comprehensive strategy, in coordination with the State Bank of Pakistan and commercial banks, to improve SMEs’ access to financing.

He stressed that greater facilitation should be provided for extending loans to SMEs to boost the country’s exports.

He also directed that they be supported in enhancing their productive capacity, particularly by providing awareness and access to financing for farmers processing agricultural produce.

The prime minister further directed that commercial banks be encouraged to develop dedicated financial products tailored to the needs of SMEs.

PM Shehbaz instructed that SMEs should be provided assistance in preparing feasibility studies and completing other essential stages required for establishing and expanding businesses.

He emphasised that urgent measures were required to remove the obstacles hindering the growth of the sector.

The premier directed Smeda to assist young entrepreneurs, including women entrepreneurs, in establishing small and medium-sized enterprises.

The meeting was briefed on various initiatives undertaken by Smeda to facilitate SMEs.

The participants were informed that, to improve access of Pakistani SMEs to international markets and increase exports, 700 enterprises have been facilitated to participate in 16 international events during the current year.

In addition, the enterprises in 35 cities have received training on financial regulations and business development. The meeting was also briefed on other initiatives being implemented under Smeda.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe